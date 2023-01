Greek shipping company the Enesel Group announced the launch of its new Aframax/LR2 tanker Kavafis.

The newbuild, which is currently being built by China's Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co Ltd (SWS), is the first in a series of three vessels ordered by the Enesel Group. It was launched on December 30, Enesel said.

The vessel will be classed by Lloyd’s Register and built to Hellenic flag requirements.

It is scheduled for delivery in April 2023.