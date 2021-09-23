Synergy to Take Over Maersk Tankers’ Technical Management Business

Synergy Marine Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of ship manager Synergy Group, will take over Maersk Tankers’ technical management business.

“Maersk Tankers has been transformed from a traditional tanker company into a service company over the past few years,” said Christian M. Ingerslev, CEO of Maersk Tankers. “The agreement with Synergy Group marks the next big step on our strategic course, offering both the technical and commercial businesses optimum conditions in which to thrive. Maersk Tankers will become a service company focused on the commercial management market, delivering financially and environmentally viable solutions for shipowners.”

Under the agreement, Synergy Group will take over customer and supplier contracts, as well as the technical management of 82 vessels, including the vessels in Maersk Product Tankers. The vast majority of the nearly 3,300 employees in Maersk Tankers’ technical management business—primarily in Denmark, Singapore and India—will become part of the Synergy Group.

Following the takeover, which is expected to be completed during November 2021, the two companies will work together on the management of the vessels in Maersk Product Tankers while Synergy Group, founded in 2006 and with 14,000 seafarers and more than 1,000 shore-based employees, works to grow and develop the technical management business.

“At Synergy, we have always strived to provide high-quality services to our ship-owning partners. Being considered the right owner of Maersk Tankers’ technical management business is testament to our beliefs and philosophy of working towards creating a platform for high-quality and technically adept services. The crew’s well-being is paramount, and we are committed to providing sustainably responsible services,” said Captain Rajesh Unni, founder and CEO of Synergy Group.