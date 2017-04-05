APM Could Exit Tacoma

APM Terminals Tacoma has received notification from Matson, Inc., its main customer, that Matson does not intend to renew its current terminal services agreement after its expiration on December 31, 2017.

Accordingly, APM Terminals is evaluating all options with respect to its existing terminal lease, which is currently set to expire on December 31, 2017.

The terminal, with 12 employees, became part of the Maersk Group portfolio with the acquisition of US-based Sea-Land Service by Maersk Line in 2000. The 600,000 TEU annual throughput capacity facility was used primarily by the Matson Alaska Service, with twice-weekly sailings between Tacoma, Anchorage and Kodiak, and a weekly service between Tacoma and Dutch Harbor, handling approximately 190,000 TEUs in 2016.

“We are proud of the service we have been able to provide to the Port of Tacoma and the Seaport Alliance, and of the recognition APM Terminals Tacoma has consistently received by the Pacific Maritime Association for Safety Performance,” stated APM Terminals North America President, Wim Lagaay.