Marine Link
Wednesday, April 5, 2017

APM Could Exit Tacoma

April 5, 2017

Tacoma. Photo: APM Terminals

Tacoma. Photo: APM Terminals

APM Terminals Tacoma has received notification from Matson, Inc., its main customer, that Matson does not intend to renew its current terminal services agreement after its expiration on December 31, 2017. 

 
Accordingly, APM Terminals is evaluating all options with respect to its existing terminal lease, which is currently set to expire on December 31, 2017.
 
The terminal, with 12 employees, became part of the Maersk Group portfolio with the acquisition of US-based Sea-Land Service by Maersk Line in 2000. The 600,000 TEU annual throughput capacity facility was used primarily by the Matson Alaska Service, with twice-weekly sailings between Tacoma, Anchorage and Kodiak, and a weekly service between Tacoma and Dutch Harbor, handling approximately 190,000 TEUs in 2016.
 
“We are proud of the service we have been able to provide to the Port of Tacoma and the Seaport Alliance, and of the recognition APM Terminals Tacoma has consistently received by the Pacific Maritime Association for Safety Performance,” stated APM Terminals North America President, Wim Lagaay.
 
APM Terminals’ US portfolio includes operations at APM Terminals Pier 400 Los Angeles, the largest proprietary terminal in North America; APM Terminals Port Elizabeth, at the Port of New York & New Jersey; APM Terminals Mobile, Alabama; and a 49% share in the South Florida Container Terminal, at the Port of Miami, Florida.
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Mar 2017 - The Green Marine Technology Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News