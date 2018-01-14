Tajikistan to Use Caspian Sea

Tajikistan is interested in supplying cargoes to international markets through the Caspian Sea, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Tajikistan to Azerbaijan to Azerbaijan Soli Rustam said during his visit to the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ACS).

ACS Chairman of the Shipping Rauf Veliyev informed the guest about the activities, carried out in Azerbaijan in the field of maritime transport, the successes, achieved in the process of updating the fleets, and the contribution of AZerbaijan to the development of transport corridors.

Rustam Soli got acquainted with the transit possibilities of the Shipping Company. It was stressed that Tajikistan is interested in carrying out cargo transportation to international markets through the Caspian Sea.

During the meeting, there was also an extensive change of views on the prospects for international cooperation. Diplomatic relations between the countries were established on 21 October, 1992.