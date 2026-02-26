AS Tallink Grupp Appoints Peep Jalakas as New CEO

The Supervisory Board of AS Tallink Grupp has appointed Peep Jalakas as the new Chairman of the Management Board of the Group. His term will begin on April 6, 2026, and will last for three years. As of tomorrow, February 27, Margus Schults will step down from the Group’s Management Board and will continue working in the company as the head of the Finnish unit.

Jalakas has been a member of the Management Board of AS SEB Pank and Head of Corporate Banking since 2023. Over the past 20 years, he has held various roles at the bank and has led, among other things, the corporate client and credit department teams.

“Joining the region’s leading provider of maritime transport as well as retail and entertainment services is both a great honor and a significant responsibility. I have worked with Tallink in my previous roles in the banking sector and know that it is a dedicated and highly professional team. I look forward to contributing to the continued development of Tallink Grupp,” said Jalakas.

Tallink’s current CEO Paavo Nõgene announced his resignation last week but will continue as a member of the Management Board until May 22, following Peep Jalakas’ arrival. The Management Board of Tallink will also include Piret Mürk-Dubout, Elise Nassar, and Harri Hanschmidt going forward.