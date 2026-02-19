Tallink Grupp 2025 Net Profit Exceeds EUR 17 Million

AS Tallink Grupp has published its unaudited financial results for the 2025 financial year. The Group’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) totaled EUR 130 million, and net profit reached EUR 17.3 million. Tallink Grupp and its subsidiaries contributed EUR 97 million in taxes to the Estonian state budget, and the company plans to continue paying dividends in the current year. Nearly 5.5 million passengers traveled on Tallink vessels last year.



“Just like in recent years, 2025 was filled with challenges. Our results were particularly affected by economic uncertainty in our largest market, Finland. The overall unfavorable environment also impacts cargo flows, although it is important to note that these have shown moderate growth at the start of this year,” said Paavo Nõgene, CEO of AS Tallink Grupp. “In Estonia, the lack of state support for the maritime sector further strains our business operations and places us at a competitive disadvantage compared to neighboring countries,” he added.



With a net profit of EUR 17 million, the company generated EUR 765 million in revenue, while loan and interest payments amounted to nearly EUR 113 million. At the end of the financial year, the Group operated 11 vessels, with an three chartered out and additional three sold.



“Internal decisions helped us adapt flexibly to the external environment. The sale of three vessels supported cost base optimization. We have consistently reduced our debt burden and will continue to prioritize this going forward. Considering all circumstances, the year can be described as difficult but, with reservations, satisfactory,” Nõgene emphasized.



The Group transported slightly more than 245,000 cargo units in 2025, and more than 760,000 passenger vehicles. Of the 5.5 million passengers, 3.6 million traveled on the Estonia–Finland route. The Finland–Sweden route accounted for one quarter, or nearly 1.4 million passengers, while just over half a million people traveled on the Estonia–Sweden route, which was served by one cruise vessel. Tallink Grupp and its subsidiaries contributed EUR 97 million in taxes to the Estonian state budget, and an additional EUR 12 million worth of CO₂ allowances will be surrendered to the state for the previous year.



“Tallink is building the greenest bridge between Estonia and Finland. The year 2025 will be remembered as a turning point, as our shuttle vessels began bunkering biomethane. This is a significant step toward a cleaner future, and we hope that sufficient fuel will remain available at a reasonable price. We have already reached three quarters of our biomethane supply target,” Nõgene noted.



The Group’s investments totaled EUR 33 million last year, an increase of EUR 10 million compared to the previous year. The largest share was allocated in the first quarter to technical upgrades on the cruise vessels Silja Serenade and Baltic Princess, including extensive renovations of passenger areas on the latter.



“Although the company is profitable, it is important to consider our decision to align the useful life of cruise vessels at 45 years. Our older vessels, Silja Serenade and Silja Symphony, are celebrating their 35th anniversaries and remain in excellent condition. At the same time, from a sustainability perspective, it is important to highlight that we have sold green units under the FuelEU Maritime regulation and significantly reduced our debt burden by EUR 94 million. We remain a reliable dividend paying stock, and the Management Board, in agreement with the Supervisory Board, will propose a dividend of EUR 0.06 per share at this year’s Annual General Meeting,” Nõgene added.



As of the end of 2025, AS Tallink Grupp had 37,324 shareholders, including 29,063 on the Tallinn Stock Exchange and 8,262 on the Helsinki Stock Exchange.



