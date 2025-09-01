Tanker and Bulk Carrier Collide in Malaysia

Singapore-registered tanker Marine Dynamo and a Malta-registered bulk carrier Flag Gangos have collided south of Tanah Merah in Malaysia.

Both vessels are stable, following the incident that occurred in the early hours of September 1, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) informed.

Light oil sheens have been sighted in the vicinity of Marine Dynamo. The Master of Marine Dynamo reported that Marine Gas Oil (MGO) used for vessel’s propulsion stored in the service tank above the waterline, had spilled as a result of the collision.

MGO, which is a light fuel similar to diesel, is expected to evaporate and break down readily in the environment.

Marine Dynamo is a hybrid electric bunker tanker to supply it maritime customers in the region with fuel.

One of Marine Dynamo crew reported minor bruises and sprains and is being treated onboard.

All crew from both vessels are safe and accounted for, the MPA said.

MPA has deployed patrol craft and spill response craft to investigate and provide assistance, including to disperse the oil sheens. Drones have also been deployed to monitor the situation.

Singapore’s maritime authority said it will investigate the incident further.