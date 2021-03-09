Tanker Crew Member Medevaced in Brodick Bay

An ailing crew member was medevaced from a tanker at anchor in Brodick Bay off Scotland, on Sunday,

At 4.53 p.m., Troon lifeboat was tasked by Belfast Coastguard along with Arran lifeboat to assist with the medical evacuation of a crew member from the tanker Kongo Star at anchor in Brodick Bay.

Also tasked was the Coastguard Search and Rescue helicopter from Prestwick, Rescue 199 and Arran Coastguard Rescue Team.

Troon RNLI all-weather lifeboat RNLB Jim Moffat was launched and headed to Brodick where they met with Arran inshore lifeboat Atlantic 85 Rachel Hedderwick.

Two lifeboat crew from the all-weather lifeboat were put on board the tanker to assist the helicopter crew with the stretcher transfer.

Once the ailing mariner was safely winched on board the helicopter and heading to hospital, the lifeboats were stood down by Belfast Coastguard.