Tanker Crewmember Medevaced Off Texas

An ailing crewmember was medevaced from a tanker offshore Port Aransas, Texas, Tuesday, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi command center received a medevac request at 9:40 a.m. via cell phone from the crew of the Fortunato, a 375-foot liquefied petroleum gas carrier, stating a 41-year-old crewmember was suffering from facial swelling.

A Station Port Aransas 45-foot Response Boat – Medium boat crew launched to conduct the medevac.

The RB–M boat crew arrived on scene with the Panama-flagged tanker vessel, embarked the crewmember and transported him to Station Port Aransas where emergency medical services personnel were waiting.