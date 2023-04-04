Marine Link
Tankers Collide in the Suez Canal, Traffic Unaffected

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

April 4, 2023

© Pabkov / Adobe Stock

Two tankers that were waiting in the great lakes anchor area in Egypt's Suez Canal brushed against each other on Tuesday but the minor incident did not affect shipping traffic, the canal's authority chairman, Osama Rabie, said in a statement.

The incident took place as tanker Aligote was preparing to leave the anchor area while tanker Lyric Magnolia was waiting, Rabie said.

An initial inspection report showed no significant damage nor any spills in the vicinity of the tankers, Rabie added.

The tankers will continue on their designated routes on Wednesday's morning.


(Reuters - Reporting by Yusri Mohamed; Writing by Alaa Swilam; Editing by Sandra Maler)

