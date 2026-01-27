Tankers International Expands to Suezmax Market

Tankers International has extended its coverage beyond the VLCC market to include Suezmax vessels. With the formation of a new pool, International Seaways, who today acquired sole ownership of Tankers International, will add their spot trading Suezmaxes to Tankers International’s long-standing platform.

A dedicated Suezmax pool provides greater flexibility to secure cargoes across similar crude movements, while expanding optionality to routes beyond those accessible to VLCCs.

Charlie Grey, Chief Executive Officer, Tankers International, commented: “Today’s announcement is very much the culmination of a strategic plan that has been years in the making, and signals the start of a new, exciting phase for Tankers International.

“While VLCCs will remain a cornerstone of what we do, we recognized that there is an overarching need for greater agility and flexibility amid a rapidly changing global marketplace. We believe that agility is the new stability. This is something that we are excited about - the expansion means we will have access to more data and our Pool members benefit from those additional insights.

“As the market continues to evolve, the company’s pooling model – with Tankers International’s team managing all operations and each Pool member granted an equal vote – will remain critical in navigating complex trade routes, meeting charterers’ transportation needs and delivering competitive returns.”

Lois K Zabrocky, Chief Executive Officer, International Seaways, commented: “We’re excited about Tankers International’s expansion into the Suezmax sector, which we believe creates highly attractive opportunities going forward. Our relationship dates back more than 25 years, and the success we’ve achieved together with our co-founding partners has created a strong, well-positioned entity with a clear strategy for the future. As we take full ownership, we recognize the legacy of that long-standing partnership and are enthusiastic about the next phase of growth.”



