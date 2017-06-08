AET Tankers Unveils Names of LR2 Duo

AET has unveiled its two new long-range (LR2) petroleum tankers from Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) at HHI’s Gunsan Shipyard, Korea, on Thursday, 8 June 2017.

The Singapore flagged 114,000dwt Eagle Lyon and French-flagged Eagle Le Havre, are owned by AET, and have been taken on long-term charter by French oil major TOTAL.

The sister vessels were ceremonialised at a naming ceremony in Gunsan, which was graced by Yee Yang Chien, AET Chairman and President/Group CEO of MISC Berhad, and Capt. Rajalingam Subramanian, President & CEO of AET, along with senior representatives from TOTAL’s Trading and Shipping Division.

The vessel was blessed by Godmother to the vessel, Mrs Helle Kristoffersen, Senior Vice-President, Strategy and Corporate Affairs Gas Renewables and Power Division, TOTAL.

Yee Yang Chien, Chairman, AET and President/Group CEO, MISC Berhad, commented: “It is an honour to be joined today by our esteemed partners from TOTAL and Hyundai Heavy Industries to welcome Eagle Lyon and Eagle Le Havre to AET’s global fleet. Both vessels have been carefully designed to provide optimal operational and environmental efficiency, which is a key consideration for both AET and TOTAL, who have taken both vessels on long-term charter. The synergies between our two companies run deep, and it has been a great privilege to undertake this project together as we work to develop sustainable energy shipping solutions, and we look forward to our ongoing cooperation.”

"Our two latest additions to AET’s high quality fleet of petroleum and chemical tankers will not only expand our global fleet portfolio, but also reduce our environmental footprint, as they have been designed to optimise overall operational efficiency and minimise environmental impact, which effectively qualifies them for the Green Passport notation," said a statement.

This is in line with AET’s Green Sustainability Agenda that focuses on providing better energy related maritime solutions and services while caring for the environment through responsible shipping operations.