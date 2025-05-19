Marine Link
TDI-Brooks Completes Geological Assessment in the Gulf of Mexico

© TDI-Brooks

© TDI-Brooks

TDI-Brooks has recently finalized a geological evaluation in the Gulf of Mexico on behalf of Enbridge. For this project, TDI-Brooks utilized the R/V BROOKS MCCALL, executing 38 piston cores (PC), 7 gravity cone penetration tests (gCPTs), and 82 box cores (BC)

TDI-Brooks has conducted previous geotechnical projects for Enbridge in the Gulf of Mexico. All samples gathered will be examined at TDI-Brooks' Geotechnical Laboratory located in College Station, Texas. TDI-Brooks has engaged GEMS/Geosyntec to deliver the Field Reporting.

