Team Resolute Unveils Evolved Design for Fleet Solid Support Ships

Team Resolute, a consortium of Navantia UK, BMT and Harland & Wolff, has unveiled its evolved design for a Fleet Solid Support (FSS) ship.

The progress towards a mature design is a key part of the UK Ministry of Defence’s (MoD) £1.6 billion 'Manufacture Contract’ for three FSS ships that will provide the Royal Fleet Auxiliary with enhanced capability to support global operations for the Royal Navy.

The design from BMT’s UK based engineers and naval architects represents a significant advancement in naval logistics capability, offering enhanced operational efficiency and support to the Royal Navy. BMT is also using its depth of expertise and experience to provide safety and environmental management, Integrated Logistics Support (ILS), training packages, and support to obtaining the ships’ security accreditation.

The progressive approach to the design provides a pathway for the introduction of new technologies and the incorporation of energy-saving and emission-reducing technologies and future fuels that will contribute to carbon reduction. This collaborative effort will ensure the FSS ships’ reliability, ease of maintenance, operational readiness, and overall effectiveness.

The evolved design of the FSS ship draws inspiration from BMT's extensive experience across a spectrum of naval programs — including the QEC, Tide Class, Norwegian Logistics Support Vessel, and Type 31 Frigate. This evolved design promotes compatibility, interoperability and the highest levels of safety. It meets the demanding sustainability requirements set by the UK MoD and is an example of how British design excellence will enable the UK’s net zero ambitions.

Harland & Wolff Group CEO, John Wood said, “Team Resolute progress on FSS is already re-establishing a skills base for UK shipbuilding in Northern Ireland, thus strengthening UK sovereign capability. Transfer of knowledge from Spanish shipbuilder Navantia concerning program management, procurement and cutting-edge shipyard technologies is well underway.

“With planning permission approved, works are due to start on recapitalisation of Belfast, creating the UK’s most technologically advanced shipyard, meaning FSS is providing a foundation on which to complete for decades to come. Having welcomed the second cohort of young apprentices to Belfast and Appledore, we’re not only building the skills base to deliver FSS, but creating a new highly skilled talent pool for the UK.”

