TECH FILE: DNV Launches Mobile App for Safety Inspections

DNV’s new Mobile Inspection App is designed to assist ship owners and managers digitalize and streamline the workflow, recording and follow-up of their onboard safety inspections, while also providing onshore staff with instant access to the results.

In addition, the Mobile Inspection App enables reporting online or offline on all devices, whether laptop, desktop, mobile or tablet. It is designed for all kinds of safety inspections by owners and managers, including planned inspections and ad-hoc vessel inspections. It allows the capture of the results of an inspection directly on site through text, audio, photos and videos, helping to improve the quality and accuracy of descriptions for findings, making it easier to determine the actions that need to be carried out, and with less risk of missing important information.

Using the Mobile Inspection App with ShipManager Analyzer, ship managers can track their company’s safety performance more easily and identify potential improvements through dashboards.