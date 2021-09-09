Tech File: Shipboard CCS Unit Put to the Test

Value Maritime installed what it has called a "world first" onboard CO₂ capture and storage unit on an operational vessel.

The module will be integrated in Value Maritime’s Filtree System; a small prefabricated, pre-installed, “plug and play” gas cleaning system. Value Maritime’s first CO₂ Capture Module and CO₂ Battery will be installed on Visser Shipping’s Nordica vessel, operated by X-Press Feeders, in October this year, which according to Value Maritime makes Nordica the first vessel to capture and store CO₂ onboard of a vessel while in operation.

Value Maritime’s system is based on a patented technology to remove CO₂ from the vessel's exhaust gas. The CO₂ is used to charge Value Maritime’s CO₂ Battery, and an onboard storage facility can charge and discharge CO₂ infinitely. The charged CO₂ Battery will then be offloaded in ports and transported to CO₂ customers who “re-use” the CO₂. After CO₂ discharge, the CO₂ Battery returns to the vessel, to be recharged with CO₂.

Bureau Vertitas is involved in the relevant approval of the system, and Value Maritime will start loading and offloading the CO₂ Batteries at the Rotterdam Short Sea Terminal to discharge the batteries at greenhouses in Rotterdam Area, who re-use the CO2 to grow their crops.