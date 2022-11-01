Marine Link
Sunday, November 6, 2022
SUBSCRIBE

Tech File: VIKING Norsafe E-Mako-655, the all-electric Rescue Boat

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

November 1, 2022

  • Image credit: Sønnavind drone and boligfoto
  • Image credit: Sønnavind drone and boligfoto
  • Image credit: Sønnavind drone and boligfoto
  • Image credit: Sønnavind drone and boligfoto Image credit: Sønnavind drone and boligfoto
  • Image credit: Sønnavind drone and boligfoto Image credit: Sønnavind drone and boligfoto
  • Image credit: Sønnavind drone and boligfoto Image credit: Sønnavind drone and boligfoto

VIKING Life-Saving Equipment and maritime electric motor systems developer Evoy launched an electrically powered 6.55m rescue boat, the VIKING Norsafe E-Mako-655. The Mako-655 is an existing rescue boat design that, up until now, has only been offered with traditional engine propulsion due to the current IMO/SOLAS regulation which states that rescue boats of this type must have at least one internal combustion engine.

VIKING Norsafe and Evoy are challenging what they call a "somewhat out of date convention" with their medium to long-term goal of overturning the existing rule with the assistance of DNV, who have submitted a SOLAS Novel Design application in support of the new technology.

“Standards and regulations require a lifeboat to be started and stopped routinely to verify that they are operational," said Erik Mostert, head of R&D, VIKING Norsafe. "Evoy´s electric motors and battery systems eliminate the potential risks of wear and deterioration of internal combustion engines in association with this start/stop process.”


Image credit: Sønnavind drone and boligfoto

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

By the Numbers: Offshore Wind

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week