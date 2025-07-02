WE Tech Solutions Announces New Office in China

WE Tech Solutions, a provider of energy solutions for the shipping industry, has announced the opening of a new office in China. This strategic expansion highlights the company's commitment to strengthening its global presence and enhancing its ability to serve customers in the rapidly growing Chinese market.

The new office, located at Kingboard Plaza, 269 Tongxie Road, Changning, Shanghai, China, will serve as a hub for sales and customer support while fostering closer collaboration with local partners, suppliers, and customers.

With a strong focus on zero-emission shipping and sustainability, the company is assured to make a positive impact in China. By strengthening the local presence, WE Tech Solutions will be better positioned to address the unique needs of the customers, partners, and the shipping industry market in China.