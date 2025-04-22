Techano Oceanlift to Supply Offshore Crane for MPSV Newbuild

Nekkar’s subsidiary Techano Oceanlift has been awarded a contract by Hercules Supply to deliver an offshore crane for its multi-purpose support vessel (MPSV) newbuild, currently under construction at Fujian Mawei Shipyard.

Techano Oceanlift will supply a 70-tonnes capacity crane capable of performing subsea construction work and topside lifting operations. The company’s scope of work includes engineering, manufacturing and commissioning of the crane.

The 70-tonnes capacity knuckle boom crane is equipped with an active heave compensated (AHC) winch with 3,000 metre wire for subsea construction operations. The crane also features Nekkar subsidiary Intellilift's control system and motion compensating system.

In addition, the crane will be equipped with a detachable 3D compensated lifting tool, Safelift.

This tool enhances topside lifts and increase safety during lifting operations from vessel to topside installations during adverse weather conditions. It can stay in position also during subsea operations, so there is no requirement of changing the knuckle boom between the different work scope.

The 70-tonnes crane will be delivered July 2026 and installed at Techano’s third-party facility in Europe.

“This crane will be an important feature in enabling the needed flexibility to perform tasks within different offshore segments such as conventional platform supply service, light construction work and renewables,” said Øystein Bondevik, Business Development Director in Techano Oceanlift.