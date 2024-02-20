Techcross HYCHLOR 2.0 BWMS Earns USCG Type Approval

Techcross announced its filterless HYCHLOR 2.0 ballast water management system (BWMS) obtained type approval from the U.S. Coast Guard at the end of January 2024.

Techcross' HYCHLOR 2.0 is an updated version of the company's HYCHLOR 1.0 system, which received USCG type approval in 2020. Notably, the filter had been eliminated in the HYCHLOR 2.0 system.

BMWS filters, which play a role in initially filtering out sediment in seawater, have been a source of many AS service issues due to clogging or maintenance troubles.

While the absence of filters may raise concerns about disinfection capability, Techcross said it has been selling the direct electrolysis ECS without a filter since the early stages of the market. The company said its research and development efforts have aimed to enhance the efficiency and durability of electrodes, ensuring effective microbial eradication without filters.

In addition, Techcross said it has applied its self-developed DTS (TRO concentration measuring device) to HYCHLOR 2.0., enhancing accuracy and durability. The DTS can accurately measure TRO concentration even in highly turbid conditions of 850 NTU.