Techcross Receives Cyber Security Type Approvals from Five Classification Societies

On December 8, Techcross received cyber security type approval from ABS and NK, becoming the first company in the industry to obtain cyber security type approvals from five major global classification societies.

Both of Techcross's Ballast Water Management Systems (BWMS), ECS and HYCHLOR, meet the international cyber security standard IACS UR E27. Based on this compliance, the systems had previously secured cyber security type approvals from KR (Korea), BV (France), and CCS (China), and have now additionally received type approvals from ABS (USA) and NK (Japan).

The importance of cyber security in the maritime industry continues to grow due to the adoption of internet-based navigation software and smart-ship operations. Cyberattacks have increased risks such as equipment paralysis, operational shutdowns, and even ship control seizure. As a result, the International Association of Classification Societies (IACS) mandated the UR E27 cyber-resilience requirements for marine equipment starting in 2024.

The UR E27 regulation is an international standard that requires essential security measures including design, operation, account management, logging, and backup, to ensure that equipment does not malfunction or lose control due to cyberattacks. Established in 2022, the standard became mandatory in July 2024, requiring all marine equipment, including BWMS, to comply.

Techcross has obtained cyber security type approval from four additional classification societies in just over a year, starting with the KR type approval last year. Although UR E27 is based on a unified international standard, each classification society applies different interpretations and requirement levels, making it extremely challenging to satisfy all major societies simultaneously.

However, through continuous efforts to strengthen its security framework in line with international standards, along with functional verification and enhancements to operational processes, Techcross has become the first in the industry to receive cyber security type approval from all five major classification societies.