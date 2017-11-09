Marine Link
Friday, November 10, 2017

ABS Conducts First Hellenic Technical Committee Meeting

November 9, 2017

Photo: ABS

Photo: ABS

 ABS, a leading provider of classification and technical services to the marine and offshore industries, hosted the inaugural meeting of the Hellenic Technical Committee (HTC) at its state-of-the-art Global Ship Systems Center (GSSC).

 
“The Hellenic shipping community possesses a wealth of engineering knowledge and we are honored to assemble such a credentialed Technical Committee,” said ABS Europe Division Senior Vice President Vassilios Kroustallis. “The HTC meetings inspire an ongoing dialogue with industry to improve and enhance ABS Rules and guidance globally.”
 
The HTC includes more than 20 key technical professionals across the maritime industry representing owners, operators and owner associations. The Committee brings together ABS and industry leaders to discuss key technical issues and developments as they pertain to ABS Rules.
 
The HTC also analyzes technology trends, such as digitalization and cyber security, which are impacting the marine industry and vessel complexity.
 
ABS opened its GSSC in June 2017, establishing a premier research and development facility for the marine and offshore industries. The ABS GSSC team is leading multiple projects from ABS CyberSafety and LNG as fuel, to vessel performance and emission controls. 
 
The HTC will actively participate in development and updating of standards used in design, construction and surveys of vessels, other marine and offshore structures and a host of specialized systems.
 
