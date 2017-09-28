HII Technical Solutions Arm Awarded Navy Training Contract

Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) said its Technical Solutions division was awarded a $25 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-plus-fixed-fee, multiple-award contract from the U.S. Navy to provide training services for tactical afloat shipboard, ashore and submarine command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) systems.

The three-year contract includes two one-year option periods, which, if exercised, could bring the value of the contract to $43 million. Work will be performed on ships and land sites worldwide and, if all options are exercised, work will continue through September 2022. This is one of four multiple-award contracts.

“This award is the result of the first true collaborative effort of HII’s Integrated Mission Solutions team and our Fleet Support team,” Andy Green, president of HII’s Technical Solutions division, said. “The synergy of both groups’ capabilities is an example of why HII acquired Camber to join its Technical Solutions division.”

Support will include development and implementation of training solutions, scheduling of fleet training, and technical training equipment design and installation.