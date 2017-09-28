TechnipFMC Wins Peregrino 2 Contract

TechnipFMC has been awarded by Statoil an Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation contract.

It covers the execution of the subsea pipeline connection for the new production platform in Peregrino Phase II Project, located in Campos Basin, offshore Brazil. This new fixed platform will be connected by the in-field lines to the existing platform.

TechnipFMC will be responsible for the overall execution for engineering, procurement, manufacturing, construction, installation and pre-commissioning of the rigid pipelines, flexible lines and the required subsea equipment. The company will leverage local capabilities as well as the global state of the art pipelay fleet for the offshore campaign, which is scheduled to start in 2019.

Hallvard Hasselknippe, President of TechnipFMC’s Subsea Projects, commented: “We are extremely honored and proud to have been selected to execute this project, in addition to the previously awarded surface trees package for Peregrino phase 2. This reinforces the long-standing relationship between Statoil and TechnipFMC, which we will continue to strengthen through future Brazilian projects.”