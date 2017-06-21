Kenya Maritime Technology Centre Holds First Workshop

The newly established GMN project on maritime technology cooperation, run by IMO and funded by the European Union, has held its first ever national workshop in Mombasa, Kenya (19-20 June).

The event brought together 67 participants to discuss ways to bring shipping into a low carbon future.

The GMN maritime technology project, run by IMO and funded by the European Union, has issued a call for expressions of interest from individuals within specified organizations to become members of the GMN Project’s Global Stakeholder Committee (GSC).

The event also allowed stakeholders to familiarize themselves with the project’s mission, vision and goals as well as gain deeper understanding of the project’s benefits and the different roles each will play in making the Maritime Technology Cooperation Centre of Africa (MTCC-Africa) a success.

Among the objectives set for the meeting was the very important concept of seeking support from other actors of the maritime industry to carry out pilot projects such as voluntary data collection on fuel oil consumption and other projects relating to low carbon technologies.

The workshop also emphasised the importance of engaging with national players in climate change mitigation to secure future collaboration and enable the project to live beyond the three-year timeline set by the EU funding.

The workshop also served as an educational opportunity to learn about interventions by IMO and the EU on climate change, low carbon and energy efficient technologies, the effect of carbon dioxide emissions, costs and mitigation measures.