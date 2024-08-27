Telemar to Provide Support Services to GNV

Telemar, a provider of smart maintenance and remote access technologies, signed an agreement with GNV (Grandi Navi Veloci) to provide safety maintenance services on its growing fleet.

GNV has awarded Telemar a contract for management and maintenance of GMDSS and navigation safety installations on its newbuildings GNV Polaris, GNV Orion and GNV Virgo, constructed at CSSC shipyard Guangzhou. These new ships, which will boost ferry services in the Mediterranean and beyond, mark a new chapter in GNV’s commitment to excellence in maritime transportation.

The contracts will consolidate service of critical bridge navigation equipment to a single provider, saving time and manpower and reducing the risk of non-compliance as scheduled service will be planned to agreed timeframes rather than carried out on an ‘ad hoc’ basis.

Founded in 1992, part of MSC Group, GNV is one of the leading shipping companies operating in the coastal navigation and passenger transport sector in the world: with a fleet of 25 ships, the Company operates 31 lines in 7 countries, to and from Sardinia, Sicily, Spain, France, Albania, Tunisia, Morocco and Malta.