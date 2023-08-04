From Telford Offshore to KNOT Offshore: Derek Lowe Named New CEO and CFO

Shuttle tanker owner KNOT Offshore Partners will appoint Derek Lowe as new Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer with effect from the week of September 11, 2023.

The new appointment comes following the decision of Gary Chapman to step down as the Partnership’s CEO/CFO announced on April 10, 2023.

Lowe will join the KNOT Offshore Partners from Telford Offshore, a provider of accommodation, construction, and pipelaying in the global offshore energy services industry.

He has served as the Group Company Secretary of Telford Offshore since its formation in 2018, having provided consultancy services to its predecessor since 2015.

He worked from 2011 to 2015 for the debt capital markets group of Pareto Securities, and from 1994 to 2010 for the equity capital markets group of UBS. Mr. Lowe holds a degree in Mathematics from Oxford University.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires shuttle tankers primarily under long-term charters in the offshore oil production regions of the North Sea and Brazil. KNOT Offshore's tankers typically shuttle oil from offshore installations to onshore facilities in much the same way a pipeline would transport oil along the ocean floor.