GAC LNG Services Bags Contract from Tellurian

Tellurian Inc. has awarded GAC LNG Services a contract to provide voyage management services for its first liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier, the ‘Maran Gas Mystras’.

GAC LNG Services provides a full-service solution for the sector, covering charterers’ vessel operations, as well as technical and commercial information.

Under the Tellurian agreement, GAC’s global network of offices and approved agents will support operations, which will be overseen by GAC LNG Services in Houston.

Bob Bandos, GAC North America ’s Managing Director – Shipping, says: “We look forward to growing with Tellurian as they further develop their LNG marketing and trading operations.”