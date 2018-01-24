GAC LNG Services Bags Contract from Tellurian
Tellurian Inc. has awarded GAC LNG Services a contract to provide voyage management services for its first liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier, the ‘Maran Gas Mystras’.
