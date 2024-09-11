Ten Start-Ups Jump into Decarbonization Innovation

Dutch maritime start-up accelerator PortXL has presented its 2024 cohort and connected them to partners and mentors.

The Matchmaking Monday event took place at the RDM, the Rotterdam space for innovative companies, technology education, high-quality test facilities and field labs.

For the partners and PortXL’s team this was the conclusion of months of gathering industry questions and problems, and finding and evaluating start-ups and scale-ups to match these challenges. In the coming months the innovators will go through the program with the goal of collaborating with industry players, pilot projects, investments and more.

The 10 start-ups/scale-ups are:

Akros Energy

Carbon Blue

CL Circular

Seadar

Fjuel

EME

HalioGen Power

Omniwind

SEAO2

Nauti

Since 2015, PortXL has facilitated the growth of more than 120 start-up and scale-up companies. Working in close cooperation with its industry partners. Lead partners are Port of Rotterdam and Van Oord, City of Rotterdam, Damen Shipyards, GTT and MINDbase. PortXL’s range of focus concentrates on the sustainable maritime, energy, logistics and even defence sectors.



