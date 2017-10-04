Finnish LNG Terminal Work Awarded

The technology group Wärtsilä has announced it has been awarded a turn-key contract with Hamina LNG Oy to supply a liquefied natural gas (LNG) receiving terminal to be built in Hamina, Finland.

The scope includes site filling, soil refurbishment, civil works, infrastructure, full containment storage tank with a combined net volume of 30 000 m3, regasification and gas metering, BOG (boil-off gas handling) system, electrical and control system, unloading, loading system and bunkering and truck loading. The LNG terminal is scheduled to be operational in August 2020.

The port of Hamina will be the first LNG receiving terminal in Finland connected to Finnish gas grid, offering security of supply to gas customers. When the terminal is operational, LNG can be delivered very quickly also to major harbours in Finland by using trucks.

“We wanted to create a terminal infrastructure which would provide bunkering for vessels as well as diversify the country’s sources of gas supply. Wärtsilä’s technology fits our need, and they have the best local knowledge and experience as an EPC provider in harsh weather conditions. Wärtsilä offered us full EPC capabilities as well as a unique know-how in gas processing,” says Peter van Buuren, CEO, Hamina LNG Oy.