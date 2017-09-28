APM Terminals Announces New Labor Pool

APM Terminals Gothenburg has signed an agreement with the staffing agency Adecco to hire temporary personnel effective 1 October 2017 to address adhoc extra staffing needs at peak times.

“The main work carried out at our container terminal will continue to be performed by our permanent staff. But this collaboration with Adecco enables us to increase reliability and flexibility during those times when we require extra staffing to handle our customer requests in a faster, more responsive, customized manner,” said APM Terminals Gothenburg Managing Director, Henrik Kristensen.

Like other service companies, daily work flows and customer requirements can change. In our business, we see weather conditions affecting ship schedules, last minute changes to supply chains or unplanned absences making it essential for us to be able to adjust the size of our workforce to keep pace with our customer requests. We believe this new option can translate into more customer success that will grow our business.”

APM Terminals Gothenburg has been involved until now in an arrangement known in Sweden as the Blixtsystem, in which additional personnel were shared with three other port facilities in Gothenburg. Just over 300 people are currently employed temporarily on an hourly basis in the Blixtsystem, which is shared by APM Terminals, Logent Ports & Terminals AB and Gothenburg Ro/Ro Terminal AB in the Port of Gothenburg.

All the Blixtsystem workers will be given the opportunity to apply for employment in Adecco’s staffing pool, which will also be open to new recruits. APM Terminals’ involvement in the Blixtsystem will cease at the end of the year.

Adecco Group is a Fortune 500 global HR company that partners with many major companies in Sweden and will handle the recruiting and payroll of the temporary staff working at APM Terminals Gothenburg.

“We are looking forward to supplying skilled personnel through our partnership with APM Terminals Gothenburg. We have now started recruiting new personnel, and our aim is to work closely with the company to build up an effective staffing solution for them,” says Niklas Evheden, Branch Manager at Adecco in Gothenburg.