APM Terminals Liberia Aids Local Health Outreach

APM Terminals Liberia participated in a local medical outreach program organized by First Responders Liberia, Inc., as part of a 10-day program to provide access for an estimated 4,000 Liberians.

APM Terminals Liberia is providing logistical support to the medical team of 30 professionals from the USA who are volunteering their services.

APM Terminals Liberia Managing Director George Adjei said, “We want our neighbors to know that we feel it is our duty as responsible corporate citizens to take an active role in supporting the communities in the port area, and throughout the country. We are committed to providing the best service to our customers at the port, and at inland locations, but also to helping improve the lives of all Liberians.”

APM Terminals commenced operations at the Port of Monrovia in February 2011 under a 25-year concession agreement for the privatization of the port.

The company made significant improvements as part of a USD 120 million overhaul in port upgrades, including wharf reconstruction and adding navigational aids such as buoys and land-based signal stations to enable safe, 24-hour operations. Night time vessel navigation to the port had been lacking for 30 years before the port was privatized.