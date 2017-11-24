APM Terminals Inland Services Expands in Pune, India

APM Terminals Inland Services inaugurated its new state-of-the-art Inland Container Depot and supply chain solutions facility designed to serve one of India’s fastest-growing hubs for industrial development and manufacturing in the Pune district in Maharashtra state.

The new facility, which is over 12 acres in area, can handle more than 60,000 containers annually. Services include Customs clearance, bonded and non-bonded warehousing, empty container acceptance, transportation solutions and container repairs which are typically offered near ports.The facility is located 150 kilometers inland from Mumbai. Regional industries and manufacturing will now benefit from these local services.

A.P. Moller-Maersk CEO, Soren Skou attended the ceremony to highlight the importance of the facility and its link to the company’s vision to be the global integrator of container logistics, stating, “Maersk Transport & Logistics is uniquely positioned to develop a one stop solution for all customers’ needs around container logistics. This Inland Container Depot and integrated solutions facility is an example of how we can enable our customers to be even more efficient and give their business a competitive advantage in the market.”

Ajit Venkataraman, APM Terminals Inland Services, South Asia Managing Director said, “We have worked closely with our customers to accommodate Pune’s significant flow of imports and exports and we can help keep the supply chain simple, cost-effective and efficient.”

APM Terminals is a historical player and pioneer in India’s ports and inland services, operating the largest container terminal serving the commercial and financial hub of Mumbai (APM Terminals Mumbai); the west coast gateway port of Pipavav (APM Terminals Pipavav); and APM Terminals Inland Services, South Asia which specializes in the inland movement of cargo using an integrated network of Container Freight Stations (CFS), Inland Container Depots (ICD), warehousing, transportation and container solutions through nine facilities in Nhava Sheva, Chennai, Dadri, Mundra, Pipavav, Pune, and Tuticorin.