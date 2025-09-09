Thales, HII Partner to Develop Autonomous Undersea Mine Countermeasure Capabilities

HII and Thales announced the successful integration and field exercise of the Thales SAMDIS 600 sonar with HII’s next generation REMUS 620 medium unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV).

The integration demonstrates the compatibility of Thales’ multi-aspect synthetic aperture SAMDIS 600 sonar with HII’s modular, long-endurance REMUS 620 UUV. Together, the systems deliver advanced autonomous mine detection, classification, and imaging, offering naval forces and partners around the world enhanced capability for undersea security, mine countermeasures, and subsea infrastructure monitoring.

The exercise, completed at the end of August at the HII Pocasset facility (Massachusetts, USA), marks a milestone in advancing autonomous undersea mine countermeasure capabilities.