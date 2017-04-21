Marine Link
Friday, April 21, 2017

Greece Gets Three Improved Bids For Thessaloniki Port Sale

April 21, 2017

Greece received three improved binding financial bids for a majority stake in Thessaloniki Port , its second-largest, the country's privatisation agency (HRADF) said on Friday.


Last month HRADF got three bids for a 67 percent stake in Thessaloniki Port.


The bids were submitted by Philippines-based International Container Terminal Services (ICTS), Dubai-based P&O Steam Navigation Company (DP World) and German private equity firm Deutsche Invest Equity Partners, jointly with France's Terminal Link SAS.


After unsealing the financial offers this month, HRADF asked the suitors to improve them by April 21.


The improved offers will be unsealed at a board meeting on April 24, HRADF said.


The current market value of the stake on sale is 138.8 million euros.

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Apr 2017 - The Offshore Annual

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News