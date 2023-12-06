Third Battery Electric Tug Delivered to HaiSea Marine

A third battery electric tugboat built by Sanmar Shipyards in Türkiye has been delivered to HaiSea Marine,Canada.

Haisea Brave is scheduled to work in Vancouver alongside its sisters HaiSea Wamis and HaiSea Wee'Git before all three – along with two Sanmar-built LNG-fuelled tugs – are transferred to LNG Canada’s new export facility in Kitimat, British Columbia.

HaiSea Marine is a joint venture majority owned by the Haisla Nation in partnership with Seaspan ULC, that will provide tug harbor and escort services in the environmentally-sensitive region.

Based on the exclusive-to-Sanmar ElectRA 2800 SX design by Canadian naval architects Robert Allan Ltd, the tugboats measure 28.4 x 13m beam with a 5.9m draft, each with 6,000 kWh of battery capacity. They are designed to achieve 70 tonnes bollard pull and will perform all ship-berthing and unberthing missions on battery power alone.

With ample clean hydroelectric power available in Kitimat, the harbour tugs will be able to recharge from dedicated shore charging facilities at their berths between jobs, effectively resulting in zero emissions.