Thordon Bearings Appoints Progreen as Exclusive Distribution in Azerbaijan

Thordon Bearings Inc., a leader in water-lubricated and grease-free bearing solutions, has announced the appointment of Progreen as its exclusive distributor for Azerbaijan.

The formal arrangement strengthens Thordon's strategic presence across the Caspian region and marks another important step in delivering its high performance bearing and seal solutions to key sectors including marine, hydro power, and industrial markets. Progreen, a growing engineering services company led by brothers Ravil and Akhad Saidov, has extensive experience in polymer coatings, pump services, wastewater treatment and in offering technical repairs across a range of heavy industries in Azerbaijan.

Progreen has transitioned from a sub-distributor role to a full distributor agreement following a successful collaboration period supported by Thordon's Ukrainian partner, Speranza. The company is already actively engaging with end users in Azerbaijan's inland and blue water shipping markets as well as the hydroelectric and industrial pump sectors.