Thordon Bearings & the Evolution of Water-Lubricated Bearing Systems

Thordon Bearings, a leader in high-performance polymer bearing systems, has steadily carved out a niche in the global marine industry with its eco-friendly water-lubricated bearings. Unlike traditional oil or grease-based bearings, Thordon’s systems operate entirely on water, eliminating the risk of harmful pollution in marine environments. Over the years, the company has expanded its reach, offering substantial advantages to the commercial shipping, naval, and workboat markets, while also pushing the boundaries of bearing technology with new developments such as the T-BOSS system and the River Tough bearing series.



Pollution-Free, Minimal Maintenance

The core value proposition of Thordon Bearings lies in its pollution-free bearing systems. Designed to operate without oil or grease, these bearings offer an environmental advantage. Traditional oil-lubricated systems pose a serious risk of pollution in the event of leaks or system failures, leading to costly repairs and potential environmental damage. In contrast, Thordon’s water-lubricated bearings reduce the risk of harmful discharges and ensure compliance with regulatory requirements such as the U.S. Vessel General Permit (VGP).

For shipowners, the operational benefits are clear: Thordon’s bearings offer extended service life, reduced maintenance and lower overall costs. Craig Carter, Thordon’s VP of Business Development, highlights the company's 35 years of experience, which has led to a proven track record of reliability. “When ship owners see the performance of our bearings, they understand that they last longer and require minimal maintenance,” Carter explains. “Our bearings provide significant savings in terms of operational costs and crew time. The crew simply replaces sealing lips every five years and overhauls the pump O-rings; far less maintenance than traditional oil-lubricated bearings.”



- Craig Carter, VP of Business Development, Thordon Bearings, pictured on the "Green Stage" last month at Europort 2025

Image courtesy Thordon Bearings

Growing Markets: Inland Waterways and Navy Fleets

Thordon Bearings has made significant inroads into various marine sectors, with notable growth in the inland waterways market, particularly in the U.S. and South America. The company’s water-lubricated bearings have become a preferred solution for workboats operating in these regions, where environmental concerns and the need for high durability are paramount.

In addition, Thordon has strengthened its presence in the naval and coast guard sectors. Globally, navies are increasingly adopting seawater-lubricated bearings for their vessels, including the Canadian, French, and German navies. These advancements are part of a broader trend toward more sustainable and maintenance-friendly marine technologies.

However, Thordon's most significant opportunity lies within the commercial shipping market. Despite the dominance of oil-lubricated systems in the merchant fleet, Thordon is working to convert more ships to seawater-lubricated systems, offering clear advantages in terms of sustainability and lower operational costs. “We’re seeing a lot of growth in the merchant fleet,” says Carter. “Most ships today use oil-lubricated propeller shafts, but we’re working to change that. Seawater lubrication lowers capital expenditures (CapEx) and offers more design flexibility.”



T-BOSS will be a game-changer for shipowners.

Image courtesy Thordon Bearings

T-BOSS: A Game-Changer for Shipowners

One of the most exciting developments at Thordon Bearings is the T-BOSS (Thordon Blue Ocean Stern) system, a revolutionary approach to seawater-lubricated bearings for commercial ships. This system eliminates the need for a traditional stern tube, replacing it with a single bearing that operates in seawater, offering significant weight savings, improved efficiency, and greater design flexibility.

Carter is optimistic about the T-BOSS system’s future, particularly in the U.S. market, where many shipowners are already familiar with the benefits of Thordon’s water-lubricated bearings. “We’re anticipating that the first T-BOSS order will come from a U.S. owner, likely a Jones Act ship, due to their existing use of seawater bearings and the growing need to renew aging fleets,” Carter says. The T-BOSS system not only reduces the complexity of the vessel’s design but also increases cargo capacity or frees up valuable space for additional systems like shaft generators. This flexibility is particularly appealing to shipyards and shipowners looking to maximize efficiency.

The primary challenge with T-BOSS, according to Carter, lies in convincing shipyards to adopt the new design. Many yards are already fully booked with traditional designs, and the cost of changing to a new system can be prohibitive. However, Thordon is hopeful that once the performance benefits of T-BOSS are proven, more shipyards will be willing to embrace the technology.



The RiverTough line from Thordon is built to withstand the challenging waters found in the U.S. inland waterways.

Image courtesy Thordon Bearings

RiverTough: Revolutionizing Inland Waterways

In 2025, Thordon Bearings reached a milestone with the installation of its 500th RiverTough bearing for the inland waterway workboat market. This product is specifically designed to withstand the harsh conditions of U.S. inland waterways, such as the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers, where abrasives in the water can quickly wear down traditional bearings.

What sets RiverTough apart is its ability to handle abrasive materials, thanks to its use of high-performance seals and silicon carbide materials. “We’ve made a conscious effort to offer a complete package,” says Carter. “Our customers are not just buying propeller shaft bearings—they’re also getting seals, rudder bearings, and even steering gear, all designed to eliminate grease and oil from their systems.”

In response to the fast-paced needs of workboats, Thordon Bearings has also enhanced its logistical operations. With warehouses in New Orleans and Paducah, and a team stationed along key inland waterways, Thordon ensures that its customers have quick access to essential parts for emergency repairs. “When a workboat goes into dry dock, they have very limited time to replace parts. We’ve made sure to have stock available for quick installations,” Carter said.



