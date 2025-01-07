Thordon Bearings Expands Baltic Presence

Thordon Bearings has appointed Axioma servisas as its sales, service and distribution lead for Lithuania as part of its strategy to penetrate new and emergent markets.

Vilnius-headquartered Axioma servisas, which has been servicing, maintaining, installing and commissioning technology solutions for companies across the Baltic’s industrial sectors for more than two decades, has been tasked with expanding Thordon’ presence across the country.

Axioma servisas officially joined Thordon’s authorized distributor network on January 1, 2025. The company will be responsible for the sale, supply and servicing of Thordon’s complete product portfolio of water-lubricated and grease-free bearings and seals.

“We have had a market presence in Estonia and Latvia for some years, but this is the first time we have an approved distributor for Lithuania, a country on the cusp of economic and technological evolution.

“Axioma servisas ticks all the boxes for us. The company has established a sound reputation for engineering excellence in most the markets we serve,” said Malcolm Barratt, Thordon Bearings’ Regional Manager - Southern Europe & Gulf Med, said:

“The Klaipeda seaport is being developed following a $67.8 million investment; new renewable energy sources and infrastructure projects have received funding to ensure the country is climate neutral by 2050; and government incentives have bolstered manufacturing capabilities, making Lithuania a very attractive prospect for international manufacturing,” added Gintautas Gaizauskas, Director of Axioma servisas’ Commercial Department.

Gaizauskas added that the country’s maritime sector is an area with potential for both Thordon and Axioma servisas.

“Lithuania will become a major international logistics hub capable of handling much larger vessels and a more diverse range of cargoes and commodities.

“More vessels are being built and repaired in the country and there is a significant commitment to ‘Green Shipping’ in support of energy transition. Thordon’s product line fits very well with all of the developments taking place to bolster Lithuania’s environmental sustainability,” Gaizauskas concluded.