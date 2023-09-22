Three More Ships Head Towards Ukrainian Ports for Food Exports

Three new cargo ships are heading towards Ukrainian Black Sea ports for further food exports, Deputy Ukraine's Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Friday.

"Bulk carriers AZARA, YING HAO 01, ENEIDA are using temporary corridor established by the Ukrainian Navy in order to export 127,000 (metric) tons of agricultural products and iron ore for China, Egypt, and Spain," Kubrakov said on X social media app.

He said the vessels were on the way to Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi sea ports.

(Reuters - Reporting by Pavel Polityuk;Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)



