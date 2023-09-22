Marine Link
Saturday, September 23, 2023
Three More Ships Head Towards Ukrainian Ports for Food Exports

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

September 22, 2023

Credit: Andy Ru. - MarineTraffic.com

Three new cargo ships are heading towards Ukrainian Black Sea ports for further food exports, Deputy Ukraine's Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Friday.

"Bulk carriers AZARA, YING HAO 01, ENEIDA are using temporary corridor established by the Ukrainian Navy in order to export 127,000 (metric) tons of agricultural products and iron ore for China, Egypt, and Spain," Kubrakov said on X social media app.

He said the vessels were on the way to Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi sea ports.

(Reuters - Reporting by Pavel Polityuk;Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)


