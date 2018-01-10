Attack on Saudi Oil Tanker Thwarted

Related News
Russian Navy Gets Admiral Makarov Frigate
Baltic Shipbuilding Plant “Yantar” (United Shipbuilding Corporation, Kaliningrad) has delivered the Admiral Makarov frigate…
Spain: Demand for Natural Gas Rises 9% in 2017
Demand for natural gas in 2017 has grown by close to 9% in Spain, compared to 2016, reaching 351 TWh. It is the third consecutive…
Famous 16-Foot Great White Shark Gone Missing
Mary Lee, the 16-foot Great White Shark that has had Twitter in a frenzy the past few weeks, has gone missing – electronically speaking.
Hydrographic Survey Vessel Converted for Autonomous Ops
ASV Global said it has converted a 26ft hydrographic survey launch to enable it to operate autonomously using the ASView control system…
New Women in Maritime Network Launched
Central and Latin America celebrated the launch of a new women in the maritime network in Valparaíso, Chile (13-15 December)…
Concordia Maritime Charters Two More MR Vessels
Swedish tanker owner Concordia Maritime has chartered in two more MR (ECO) vessels, while also extending the contracts for…
Andreas Silcher Negotiates LNG Carrier Contracts
Partner Andreas Silcher in Haynes and Boone’s London office represented TMS Cardiff Gas in its contract with Hyundai Heavy…
Eagle Bulk Shipping Adds New Ultramax
U.S. based owner of Handymax dry bulk vessels Eagle Bulk Shipping has announced that it has taken delivery of its newly acquired vessel…
L&T Bags Offshore Contract from ONGC
L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, has signed an offshore contract for ‘Bassein…
Tuco to Build Hydrographic Survey Boats for Denmark
Tuco Marine Group said it has signed a contract with DALO (The Danish Defense Acquisition and Logistics Organization) to…
Bahri Dry Bulk Secures Newbuild Finance
Bahri Dry Bulk, a business unit of global transportation and logistics leader Bahri, has announced that it has secured a…
Top Maritime News
Ship Collision; Iranian Tanker Burns; 32 Missing
A tanker carrying Iranian oil and run by the country's top oil shipping firm was ablaze and spewing cargo into the East China Sea on Sunday after
British Frigate Escorts Russian Ships through English Channel
A British frigate escorted Russian ships through the English Channel on Monday, Britain’s defense ministry said
Salvage, Rescue Crews Battle Oil Tanker Fire
Body of crew member found on board; casualty might be worst tanker oil spill since 1991 and concerns grow that tanker may explode, sink.
WWII Museum’s PT-305 Sails Again
Commercial workboat philanthropy on display on PT-305: WWII Museum’s PT-305 sails again after a far reaching donor-funded restoration.