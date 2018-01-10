Marine Link
Attack on Saudi Oil Tanker Thwarted

January 10, 2018

© MAGNIFIER / Adobe Stock

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said on Wednesday it had thwarted an attack on a Saudi oil tanker over the weekend by Houthi fighters near the Red Sea port of Hodeidah.
 
The coalition destroyed a boat carrying explosives as it headed towards the tanker on Saturday, coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Maliki said.
 
Yemen lies on the southern mouth of the Red Sea, one of the world's most important trade routes for oil tankers, which pass Yemen’s shores while heading from the Middle East through the Suez Canal to Europe.
 
 
(Reporting by Sarah Dadouch, Editing by William Maclean)
