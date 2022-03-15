Tidewater Inks Fleet Management Software Deal with Tero Marine

Offshore service vessels owner Tidewater has signed a partnership agreement with Tero Marine to provide consultancy services and the fleetwide implementation of Tero Marine’s TM Master fleet management software suite.

The move is part of Tidewater's wider initiative aiming to transform its fleet to global systems and processes, create efficiencies through automation, digitalization to connect and integrate onshore and offshore, and scalability to optimize fleet efficiency for new acquisitions. Tidewater last week announced the acquisition of Swire Pacific Offshore, creating the world’s largest OSV fleet.

The fleet management software initiative is intended to strategically unify processes and best practice across the group, eliminating fragmentation and reducing the administrative burden on the ship and shore-based teams, according to Tero Marine, part of the Ocean Technologies Group (OTG). This centralized approach will also provide increased data transparency making it easier to verify safety-critical checks onboard and provide real-time oversight and control over their operations, the company said.

Tidewater expects the new direction to yield significant financial gains, with change management seen as critical to unlocking considerable potential for return on investment.

Sam R Rubio, Tidewater's executive vice president and chief financial officer, said, “The financial drivers for these savings are based on achieving industry best in class practices. Savings will only be achieved by optimizing processes and securing acceptance across the fleet. TM Master software is an enabler, but it is our crews and onshore resources that will make this a successful transition. Change management is a critical success factor for any transformation.”