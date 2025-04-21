Timeline of Tall Ship Collision Released

An Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) investigation interim report outlines the sequence of events leading up to the collision of a container ship with the berthed tall ship STS Leeuwin II in Fremantle last August.

The 333m, Singapore-flagged container ship Maersk Shekou was being piloted towards its assigned berth in Fremantle’s inner harbor when it collided with and substantially damaged STS Leeuwin II alongside Victoria Quay on the morning of August 30, 2024.

The container ship had arrived off Fremantle eight days prior to the accident.

The vessel and its crew waited a week offshore, first due to industrial action at the port and then due to unfavorable weather, before two harbor pilots boarded just before 5am on the day of the accident.

“During the initial southerly transit, wind gusts of up to 50 knots from the south-west, almost on the bow of the vessel, were being encountered,” explained ATSB Chief Commissioner Angus Mitchell.

“Around an hour later, as the ship entered port, three tugs were connected but with persistent winds now on the starboard quarter, up to 30° of port helm was required to maintain the course.”

As the Shekou’s bow was in line with South Mole, the pilot ordered a course of 083° as the last tug was being made fast on the starboard shoulder and the vessel was making good around 7.5 knots. Despite carrying hard port rudder, the vessel was experiencing a 1°/min rate of turn to starboard and struggling to maintain the entry course of 083°.

In a further attempt to bring the vessel’s head to the ordered course, the pilot ordered full ahead on the main engine. This action combined with the tugs eventually brought the course from 087° to 086°, when the helmsman, without positive oversight of the pilot, then applied 30° of opposite starboard helm to stop the turn and steady on the previously ordered course of 083°.

“Fifteen seconds later, the primary pilot realized they were in trouble with the Leeuwin now almost right ahead, and the ship’s heading was no longer continuing to turn to port as expected, and as required to navigate the bend,” Mitchell explained.

The tug on the starboard shoulder then had to abandon its position due to the danger of being crushed between the quay and the closing hull of the Shekou.

“Moments later, the starboard bow collided with the Leeuwin, dismasting it, with the two crew members onboard escaping via the gangway just on impact,” Mitchell said.

“The outermost stack of the containers onboard the Shekou then collided with the roof of the WA Maritime Museum as the vessel’s starboard quarter continued to swing around and contact the wharf.”

The ship was subsequently brought back under control in the inner harbor and conducted to its berth.

A final report, with safety analysis and findings, will be released at the conclusion of the investigation.



