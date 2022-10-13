Titan to Build World’s Largest Biomethane Liquefaction Plant

Titan has unveiled plans to build and operate a liquified biomethane plant in the Port of Amsterdam allowing supply to ships and trucks.

The production project for 200,000 tonnes of LBM per year is said to be the world's largest.

BioValue, one of the largest biogas suppliers in the Netherlands, has been contracted for the exclusive off-take of all on-site produced biogas, and Linde Engineering has signed on to perform the basic engineering.

BioValue will supply a significant part of the biogas required for the total LBM production. For this, BioValue will construct a new biogas plant, adjacent to the LBM plant. The remaining biogas will be sourced from other production installations throughout Europe that are connected to the existing gas grid. This hybrid sourcing setup enables the scale required for impactful decarbonization of the marine industry.

The bulk of the LBM volumes produced by the plant will be supplied to the LBM-powered vessels of Titan’s launching customer. For the remaining volumes truck refueling stations and industrial customers are also within scope.

The plant will be located adjacent to Titan’s berth in the Port of Amsterdam, from whom the land will be leased. The first LBM production is expected in 2025.

Among sustainable integrations in the plant is the capturing and utilization of the biogenic CO2 side stream, as well as the hydrogen-ready design. This enables future production of e-methane where the biogenic CO2 is combined with green hydrogen. For this, a connection to the hydrogen backbone planned in the Port of Amsterdam is envisaged.

Ronald van Selm, CTO at Titan, said, “Titan is committed to decarbonize shipping by supplying LBM and any other renewable fuels such as hydrogen-derived methane, also known as E-LNG. Strategic value chain collaborations are paramount to ramping up alternative fuel production to the scale required for shipping.”

Roon van Maanen, Director Energy & Circular Industry at Port of Amsterdam, said, “Having the energy transition, circular economy and clean shipping at the core of our sustainability strategy, Port of Amsterdam welcomes the novel renewable fuel plant with full support. We want to reduce emissions in our port area and lead the way in the transition to a sustainable society. This plant, with its hydrogen-ready design, is a perfect example that fits seamlessly with our long-term strategy for the port.’’