Tokyo Gas said on Wednesday it had made its first foray into a commercially operational terminal for liquefied natural gas outside Japan by acquiring a 20% stake in Philippines' FGEN LNG, a unit of First Gen Corp.

Financial terms of the deal for the stake in FGEN LNG, which owns and operates an offshore floating LNG terminal in Batangas City, were not disclosed.





