Tomini Adds 3 New Ultramaxes to its Fleet

Dubai-based ship owner and operator Tomini Shipping has boosted its shipping fleet with the delivery and naming of three ultramax carriers.



Three vessels named Tomini Entity (63,500 DWT), Tomini Felicity (63,300 DWT) and Tomini Tenacity (63,601 DWT) were delivered on 7 January 2020.



According to the company statement, the naming ceremony was held at the COSCO Shipping Ltd, Hudong Shipyard, Shanghai, China.



Shoaib Seedat, Head of New Buildings and Pradeep Bajpai, Head of Fleet Management attended from Tomini Shipping together with representatives of the builder and seller, it said.



Tomini’s newbuilding program seeks to replenish the fleet with modern, eco-friendly ships and these new additions are in line with their fleet renewal strategy bringing the fleet size to 12 with an average age of 3 years.



“We specialize in selected dry bulk vessel segments namely ultramaxes; we have confidence in the sector and remain committed to growing a diverse fleet to meet global transportation needs”, said Nitin Mehta, CEO.