Marine Link
Tuesday, December 19, 2017

New Tonnage Record at Port Hedland

December 19, 2017

Port Hedland inner harbour. Photo: Port Hedland Port Authority

Port Hedland inner harbour. Photo: Port Hedland Port Authority

 A new tonnage record of 2,183,611 metric tons has been achieved over a 24-hour period at the Port of Port Hedland.

 
The new record was set over an evening high tide last Thursday, December 14, and morning high tide on Friday, December 15, 2017.
 
Six vessels exported a total of 1,043,838 metric tons on Thursday evening and another six vessels exported a total of 1,139,773 tonnes on Friday morning.
 
The new tonnage record exceeds the previous record set in June 2016 by 8,611 metric tons.
 
Meanwhile, Pilbara Ports Authority has delivered a total monthly throughput of 56.1 million metric tons for the month of November 2017.
 
This was a decrease of 234,000 metric tons from the same month in 2016.
 
The Port of Port Hedland achieved a monthly throughput of 42.3 million metric tons, an increase of 2 percent from the previous year.
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Dec 2017 - The Great Ships of 2017

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News