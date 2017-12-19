New Tonnage Record at Port Hedland

A new tonnage record of 2,183,611 metric tons has been achieved over a 24-hour period at the Port of Port Hedland.

The new record was set over an evening high tide last Thursday, December 14, and morning high tide on Friday, December 15, 2017.

Six vessels exported a total of 1,043,838 metric tons on Thursday evening and another six vessels exported a total of 1,139,773 tonnes on Friday morning.

The new tonnage record exceeds the previous record set in June 2016 by 8,611 metric tons.

Meanwhile, Pilbara Ports Authority has delivered a total monthly throughput of 56.1 million metric tons for the month of November 2017.

This was a decrease of 234,000 metric tons from the same month in 2016.