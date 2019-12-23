Top Ships Secures Loan for 2 MR Newbuilds

TOP Ships has entered into an agreement with a major Chinese financier in relation to financing of up to $60.2 million for its recently acquired vessels.



The Greece-based shipping company said that the two newbuilding ultra-high specification scrubber-fitted 50,000 dwt Medium Range (MR) product/chemical tankers currently under construction at Hyundai Mipo Co., Ltd. in South Korea.



The delivery is due in February 2020, said the international owner and operator of modern, fuel-efficient “ECO” tanker vessels currently focusing on the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products.



TOP Ships claims that it has one of the youngest tanker fleets in the world and has 14 vessel fleet.