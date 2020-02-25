Top Ships Sells Stenaweco Elegance

Greek ship-owning company Top Ships Inc. announced the completion of sale of MT Stenaweco Elegance.



According to a press note from the owner and operator of modern, fuel efficient "ECO" tanker vessels, its previously announced sale of tanker was concluded.



The vessel was delivered to its new owner, an unaffiliated third party, and the respective loans for which the vessel was a collateral for were fully prepaid.



Few days ago, the Greek tanker owner sold its 50% owned MR2 chemical/product tankers M/T Holmby Hills and M/T Palm Springs.



The vessel sales are subject to customary closing conditions and are anticipated to be concluded during March 2020, said Top Ships.