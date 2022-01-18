Torvald Klaveness Names Ernst Meyer CEO

Norwegian shipping company Torvald Klaveness announced that Ernst Meyer, currently serving as chief operating officer and managing director of Klaveness Ship Management, will succeed Lasse Kristoffersen as president and CEO of Torvald Klaveness from April 1, 2022.

“As chairman, I am very pleased to welcome Ernst as our new CEO. Ernst has a wealth of experience from leadership roles at DNV and Klaveness and has been an important contributor to our current strategy. The board of directors is delighted Ernst has accepted the position, and we are confident that he is the right person to lead Klaveness into an exciting, prosperous future,” said Trond Harald Klaveness.

Meyer has been with Torvald Klaveness since 2019 in the roles of COO and managing director for Klaveness Ship Management, having previously spent close to 20 years with Det Norske Veritas (DNV) in various executive positions. He holds a Master of Science in naval architecture and marine engineering from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology.

“I sincerely appreciate the board’s confidence in trusting me to lead Torvald Klaveness. I see Klaveness as a value-driven company and am a firm believer this makes the foundations of a good company, upholding Klaveness’ vision and values will be fundamental in how we continue executing our strategic ambitions and continue to deliver the highest standards of safety and quality to our customers. We have a unique business platform addressing the key issues of digitalization and decarbonization of our industries, and I look forward to growing and developing this platform together with the strong and capable team at Klaveness,” Meyer said.

“The board’s priority was to define what the company needs now and, in the future. Ernst’s broad international leadership experience and demonstrated history of managing large commercial responsibilities made him an ideal candidate from the outset,” added Trond Harald Klaveness.